Asante Kotoko kicked off their 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Karela United FC, thanks to a first-half strike by Albert Amoah.

The match took place at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Amoah found the back of the net with a decisive goal in the 35th minute, giving the Porcupine Warriors an early lead.

Despite Karela United's home advantage, Coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum's team dominated the first half, creating several opportunities and putting the hosts on the back foot.

With this victory, Asante Kotoko has made a strong start to their season, aiming to reclaim the Premier League title from defending champions FC Samartex 1996.

The win marks an early statement of intent from the Porcupine Warriors as they embark on their campaign for glory.