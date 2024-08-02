13 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC has renewed its kit partnership with The Hope Brand, a German-Ghanaian sportswear manufacturer, for an additional two years.

The extension will see The Hope Brand continue as the official kit provider for the Porcupine Warriors.

The Ghanaian-owned company will supply jerseys for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

In celebration of the renewed partnership, Asante Kotoko unveiled their new home kit, which features a predominantly red design with black accents around the neck and sleeves.

The club is in high spirits as they prepare for the new season, having already signed 11 new players during the transfer window.

Additionally, head coach Prosper Ogum has returned to practice as he recovers from recent surgery, ensuring that the team is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

The extension of the kit deal underscores Asante Kotoko's commitment to enhancing their brand and maintaining strong partnerships in the football industry.