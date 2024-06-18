5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is actively pursuing Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite Great Olympics' relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight, Benjamin Asare stood out as a key performer throughout the 2023/24 season, finishing with the highest number of clean sheets in the league.

The 31-year-old recorded 16 clean sheets in 34 appearances, attracting interest from multiple clubs, including Asante Kotoko.

Asare's impressive displays amid Olympics' challenging season have made him a sought-after transfer target.

Asante Kotoko, preparing for changes in their goalkeeping department with the expected departure of Danlad Ibrahim and Moise Pouaty, has initiated discussions with Great Olympics regarding a potential transfer in the summer window.

While Great Olympics will compete in the Division One League next season following their relegation, Asante Kotoko sees Asare's 16 clean sheets as a testament to his exceptional ability and reliability in goal, qualities they seek to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.