6 hours ago

Defending champions Asante Kotoko suffered yet another defeat in the betPawa Premier League as they conceded two first half goals to lose 2-0 to Accra Great Olympics at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Tamale City at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their bid to put their title defense back on track.

Tamale City made headlines on Wednesday following an emphatic 4-1 win over Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

The champions are 5th in the League table with 42 points - 8 points behind leaders Aduana FC having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches.

Tamale City have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches and sit in 13th place with 35 points.

Their first leg encounter ended 1-1 at the Aliu MahamaSports Stadium with Issah Nyaabila scoring an own goal and Babamu Ibrahim scoring in the 86th minute to earn a point for the home team.

Asante Kotoko top scorer Steven Mukwala fired blank against Great Olympics but aims to fly in the back of his 11 goals to give his side another home win.

The likes of Augustine Agyapong, Mohammed Alhassan, John Tedeku, Richmond Lamptey, Richard Boadu and Serge Eric Zeze are expected to feature for the Porcupine Warriors whiles Ali Mohammed, Mathew Agama, Justice Mensah, Sampson Eduku, Isaac Mensah and YahayaMohammed push for a starting berth in Hamza Mohammed’s team.

The game will be broadcast live on StartTines Adepa channel 247 at 6pm on Sunday, April 30,2023.