12 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is set to clash with Accra Great Olympics in what promises to be an exciting encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite playing as the visiting team, Kotoko has found success at Baba Yara, securing three consecutive league victories.

The relocation of matches to Kumasi is due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium. Kotoko's recent form, especially at Baba Yara, has been impressive, with wins over Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea, and arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Currently sitting at the 7th position in the league table with 22 points, Asante Kotoko is unbeaten in their last five games, winning four and drawing one.

The team's strong performance on the road has earned them 10 points, comprising three wins and one draw.

Accra Great Olympics, positioned 12th in the league with 16 points, faces the challenge of securing only their second win on the road. Olympics has struggled recently, with one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five matches.

The last three league meetings between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics have resulted in one win each and a draw.

The clash promises an intense battle, with players like Stephen Mukwala for Kotoko and Emmanuel Antwi for Great Olympics expected to make a significant impact.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3 pm on Sunday, offering football enthusiasts an opportunity to witness the thrilling encounter at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.