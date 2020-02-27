2 hours ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC have added Asante Kotoko reject Baba Mahama to their ranks on a free transfer.

The once exciting winger has been without a club after his failed stint at Asante Kotoko from Techiman City Football club some two years ago.

Baba Mahama has reportedly penned a two year contract with the Ghana Premier League side.

The exciting winger came to prominence with Techiman City in the Ghana Premier League some three seasons ago where he dazzled and was quickly snapped up by Asante Kotoko where it all went wrong for the budding talent.

Baba Mahama's galaring talent was never in doubt even in his failed stint at Asante Kotoko which was blighted by injuries and poor form.

It he can regain the Techiman City's form then Legon Cities will have a real gem on their hands.

He was part of the Techiman City Fc sqaud that gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League season in the 2016/2017 season but were relegated just after a season.

The midfielder joins another struggling side in the Ghana Premier who are currently 14th on the league log just two points adrift the drop zone.

Legon Cities will play against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on match week 12 in the Ghana Premier League.