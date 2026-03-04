3 hours ago

Goalkeeper Mohammed Camara has received a call-up to represent Guinea’s senior national team ahead of their upcoming international friendlies.

‎The Asante Kotoko SC shot-stopper has been named in the squad for the Syli National Team as they prepare to face Togo national football team and Benin national football team in the next round of friendly matches.

‎Camara’s inclusion is seen as recognition of his consistent performances in the Ghana Premier League, where he has been a key figure for Kotoko between the posts. His reflexes, command of the penalty area and leadership qualities have made him one of the standout goalkeepers in the domestic competition.

‎For the player, the call-up represents another important milestone in his career, offering him the opportunity to showcase his abilities on the international stage.

‎The Syli National Team will use the friendlies to fine-tune their squad and assess options ahead of future competitive fixtures, with Camara hoping to impress and cement his place in the team.

‎Supporters of Kotoko and Guinea alike will be wishing him well as he embarks on national duty.