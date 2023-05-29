26 minutes ago

Reigning champions Asante Kotoko faced another setback in their quest for a successful league campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The home side, Kotoko, began the match with determination and quickly gained the upper hand.

Their attacking intent paid off in the 29th minute when Karela United's Mohammed Rashid inadvertently scored an own goal, handing Kotoko the lead.

Maintaining their dominance, Kotoko pressed forward in search of more goals.

However, Karela United showed resilience and determination, refusing to succumb to the pressure.

In the 75th minute, Abdul Mohammed found the back of the net for Karela United, leveling the scores and dashing Kotoko's hopes of securing a victory.

The draw leaves Asante Kotoko in fourth place with 48 points, with only two matches remaining in the season. Despite their position in the top half of the table, dropping points at home is a significant blow to their aspirations.

They will need to regroup and find ways to bounce back in their remaining matches to maintain their standing in the league.

On the other hand, Karela United, currently in the relegation zone, will be pleased with their hard-earned point against the reigning champions.

Sitting in 16th place with 41 points and two matches remaining, every point matters as they fight to avoid relegation.

Their determination and ability to hold Kotoko to a draw will serve as a source of motivation as they approach their final fixtures.

As the season draws to a close, both teams will have their sights set on their respective goals.

Asante Kotoko will be eager to regain their winning form and finish the season strongly, while Karela United will fight tooth and nail to secure their position in the top flight.

The Ghana Premier League continues to provide excitement and unpredictable outcomes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.