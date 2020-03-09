2 hours ago

Head coach of Ghana's Senior National Team- The Black Stars, CK Akonnor has won the ongoing contractual dispute between him and his former employers, Asante Kotoko.

The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Monday upheld the earlier decision of the Player Status Committee with respect to the contractual dispute between Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and Asante Kotoko SC.

It would be recalled that the Player Status Committee found Asante Kotoko guilty of breaches in the contract with Akonnor and asked the club to pay him compensation.

The ruling of the Appeals Committee has been communicated to both parties but Kotoko can choose to invoke their right to seek for review of the rulings of both the Player Status committee and the Appeals committee if the club so desire.