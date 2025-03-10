20 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has played a competitive game since 2nd February. It took a whopping 36 days for the club to get back to the pitch for a serious business.

On Sunday afternoon when Legon Cities visited Kumasi, Asante Kotoko won 2-0 through Patrick Asiedu and Kwame Poku's goals.

Kotoko's performance was not up to the level head coach Prosper Ogum wanted to see. They looked rusty and lacked sharpness when defeating Legon Cities.

After the game, Prosper Ogum said, “I think we have to try and intensify our training".

Asante Kotoko's training became so uncompetitive since the club decided not to return to competitive football until Pooley had been buried.

“You know how they are rusty, and when players are coming back, especially with this emotional pain, you don’t take them there. It is a progressive training regime. From low to medium to high intensity so we are looking at where they are now and try to design training programmes that will suit them,” Prosper added.

Asante Kotoko players looked emotionally unstable due to the shocking scenes they experienced in Nsoatre.

Prosper Ogum has revealed that the club must design a proper training regime for the players to quickly get back to their best in their quest to challenge for the title.

Asante Kotoko will set sight on round 16 of the MTN FA Cup tie against Sekondi Eleven Wise at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Samartex for week 24 of the GPL next Sunday.