Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian football club, is set to embark on an exciting European preseason tour ahead of the 2024/25 football season.

The two-week tour will take Kotoko to Switzerland, France, Italy, and Germany.

The objectives include engaging with European supporters, attracting potential sponsors, and providing opportunities for scouting talents.

The journey will begin on July 15, 2023, with the team departing from Ghana to Italy.

Notably, Asante Kotoko will play friendly matches against Serie A side Genoa and Atalanta during their Italian leg.

The tour will continue with fixtures in Germany, France, and Switzerland, with specific details to be confirmed.

Asante Kotoko is expected to return to Ghana on July 31, 2023.

This tour follows the club's tradition of international preseason preparations.