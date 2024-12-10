7 hours ago

Asante Kotoko will host Gold Stars FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, marking the only Premier League fixture for Match Day 15.

The Porcupine Warriors have been steadily climbing the league table and currently sit in 5th position with 24 points. Their recent form has been encouraging, with three wins in their last five matches.

Having scored 13 goals and conceded 10, Kotoko have solidified their reputation as one of the top-performing home teams in the league this season.

Kotoko's dominance at home against Gold Stars FC adds an extra layer of confidence heading into this fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors have never lost to Gold Stars at home since their first league meeting in 2021.

Over their three encounters at Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko secured a commanding 5-0 victory in the 2021/22 season, followed by a 1-1 draw in the 2022/23 season, and a narrow 1-0 win in the 2023/24 campaign.

This strong record, combined with their current momentum, makes them clear favorites for the upcoming clash.

Gold Stars FC, however, are no pushovers. They arrive in Kumasi fresh off a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC last Saturday.

Sitting second in the league table with 27 points, tied with leaders Heart of Lions, the Miners have had an impressive season so far.

They are the third-best scoring side in the league with 14 goals and have conceded only 7, showcasing their balance in attack and defense.

Gold Stars have also proven themselves on the road, ranking as the 7th best away side in the league with just one defeat.

Friday’s encounter promises to be a thrilling contest. Kotoko’s home advantage and head-to-head dominance will be tested against a determined Gold Stars side that is eager to maintain their push for the top spot.

Both teams have much to play for, setting the stage for an intense battle under the lights at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.