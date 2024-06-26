9 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has decided to part ways with midfielder Enock Morrison as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to reports from Kickgh.com.

Morrison, who joined the club in 2022 from King Faisal FC, has been deemed surplus to requirements by the technical team led by Prosper Narteh Ogum following the conclusion of the season.

Despite his contributions, including a goal and two assists in 22 league appearances during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, the 24-year-old midfielder will not continue with the club.

Morrison's contract, initially set to expire in June 2025, has been terminated early.

He joins a list of over 20 players who have been released by Asante Kotoko in the aftermath of a disappointing season that saw the team finish in 6th place, failing to secure the league title.

This decision is part of a broader restructuring effort at Asante Kotoko aimed at revitalizing the squad and improving performance in the upcoming season.

The club is looking to make significant changes to return to their winning ways and contend for the Ghana Premier League title.