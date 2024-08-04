3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of right back Lord Amoah from Berekum Chelsea.

The Kumasi-based club shared the news on their official social media platforms, stating, "We are pleased to announce the arrival of right back Lord Amoah from Berekum Chelsea. AKWAABA 🤝"

Asante Kotoko completed negotiations to secure Amoah, aiming to strengthen their defensive line ahead of the new season.

The right back signed a three-year contract after passing his mandatory medical on Saturday afternoon.

Amoah, who previously played for Benab FC, impressed in the Ghana Premier League last season with Berekum Chelsea. He made 29 appearances and provided four assists, contributing significantly to the team's third-place finish.

Lord Amoah is set to join Asante Kotoko's upcoming training sessions as the club gears up for pre-season friendlies and the highly anticipated match against Medeama on August 16th.

This game will also serve as the official opening of Medeama's new 12,000-seater stadium, built by Gold Fields.