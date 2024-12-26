8 hours ago

The young promising shot-stopper joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from fellow Premier League side, Young Aspotsles.

Twum gained recognition for his impressive performances in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Head Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum shared his excitement about the signing, saying: “Benjamin is a young goalkeeper with exceptional potential.

Despite his age, he has shown maturity and composure in his performances. We’re excited to have him as part of our team and look forward to his growth with us.”

After joining the side, Twum spoke passionately about his move, saying: “It’s honestly overwhelming to join Kotoko.

This is a club I’ve admired for as long as I can remember, and the opportunity to be part of it is something I couldn’t have imagined at this stage of my career.

I’m here to learn, grow, and give my all whenever I’m called upon. The support and belief from everyone I’ve met so far at the club already mean so much to me.”

Twum will wear the number 13 shirt and will be officially unveiled at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday before our Ghana Premier League clash against Bibiani Gold Stars.