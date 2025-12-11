28 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko kept their MTN FA Cup title defence alive with a spirited 2–1 comeback victory over Future Stars FC in their rescheduled Round of 64 clash at Okese Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors, under pressure after four winless league games, were stunned early when Future Stars opened the scoring in the 9th minute. Despite dominating possession, Kotoko failed to find the net before halftime, leaving fans anxious about another upset.

Key Moments



9’ – Future Stars shock Kotoko with the opener.



72’ – Midfielder Hubert Gyau equalises with a composed finish, calming tensions.



90+’ – Winger Peter Amidu Acquah smashes home the winner deep into added time, sparking relief and celebration.

Significance of the Win



Avoided early exit: Kotoko’s persistence spared them from a penalty shootout and potential elimination.



Momentum boost: Ends a run of poor form in the Ghana Premier League.



Fans reassured: The dramatic finish helped soothe frustrations among supporters.

What’s Next



Kotoko advance to the Round of 32 in the FA Cup.



They now shift focus to Ghana Premier League week 14, hosting Dreams FC on Sunday, December 14.



Current league tally: 21 points from 13 matches, level with Hearts of Oak and Samartex.

This victory not only keeps Kotoko’s ten-time FA Cup legacy intact, but also provides a much-needed morale lift as they balance cup defence with league ambitions.