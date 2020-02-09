3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko continued their impressive record away from home by picking all the three points against plucky Dreams Fc at the Theater of Dreams.

Kotoko were coming at the back of a 0-0 drawn scoreline secured at the dreaded Sogakope grounds where they had never won a game.

Dreams Fc meanwhile were coming into the game with a 2-1 away win against Liberty Professionals.

Kotoko started the brighter of the two teams at the theater of Dreams and had about three corner kicks in the opening 15 minutes but could not let them count.

Dreams then took the initiative but were also not able to get a goal for their efforts.

The home side were dealt a huge blow as their star man Dentani Amadu got the game's first yellow card for a foul on Justice Blay in the 27th minute.

Nine minutes later he committed a blatant foul after handling outside the Dreams Fc penalty box and was duly sent off as Dreams had to play for more than 55 minutes with ten men.

Kotoko piled the pressure but were wasteful as Emmanuel Gyamfi,Martin Antwi and William Opoku Mensah all had chances to score but spurned it.

The Porcupine Warriors finally took the lead after Imoro ibrahim's cross was diverted into his own net by Abdul Bashiru to give Kotoko the lead.

Kotoko had several chances to have increased the tally but again they were wasteful in front of goal the result is the second 1 nil defeat handed Dreams Fc the last two home games.