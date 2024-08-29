4 hours ago

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, chair of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC), has expressed the club's delight following the official signing of Nigerian midfielder Fernando Wisdom Bassey.

The 22-year-old was unveiled by the Ghanaian giants on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

In a statement following Bassey's introduction, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua emphasized the club's confidence in the young player's potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

"We are very excited to welcome Fernando to the club," he stated. "The negotiations proceeded smoothly, and he joins us as an exciting prospect.

We are confident that with him, we can achieve our objectives for the season," Nana Apinkra remarked, as quoted on Asante Kotoko's official website.

Asante Kotoko confirmed that Bassey has signed a three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2027. The versatile midfielder has chosen to wear the Number 7 jersey.

In their official announcement, the club noted: "Asante Kotoko is pleased to announce the signing of Fernando Wisdom Bassey on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old versatile midfielder has committed to a three-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2027."

The acquisition of Fernando Bassey is seen as a strategic move for Asante Kotoko as they gear up for the new season.

The club is hopeful that Bassey's presence will bolster the squad and help them achieve their aspirations for the 2024/25 campaign.