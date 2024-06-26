9 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is reportedly set to receive $150,000 from the transfer of midfielder Richmond Lamptey to Rwandan champions Armeé Patriotique Rwandaise FC (APR FC), as disclosed by Akoma FM.

Lamptey, a key figure at the Porcupine Warriors, recently signed a two-year deal with APR FC.

The transfer fee was agreed upon by Asante Kotoko, reflecting the player's value and contributions during his tenure with the club.

Lamptey spent three successful seasons in Kumasi, where he played a crucial role in Asante Kotoko's league-winning campaign during the 2021/22 season.

Despite facing injuries and setbacks last season, the 27-year-old midfielder managed to make 17 league appearances and provided five assists, underscoring his importance to the team.

APR FC, who recently secured their 22nd championship title with an unbeaten streak and topped the table with 68 points after 30 matches, are keen to bolster their squad further.

The acquisition of Lamptey is a strategic move as they prepare for the upcoming season, including their campaign in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

Lamptey's transfer is seen as a significant step for both the player and APR FC, as they aim to enhance their performance and competitiveness on the continental stage.