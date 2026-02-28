57 minutes ago

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC have announced a new Board of Directors, appointing Mr James Osei Brown as chairman as the club looks to strengthen its leadership structure.

The Kumasi-based side confirmed that Mr Brown will head the new board, with Mr Kwesi Osei Ofori serving as vice chairman. Mr Kofi Abban completes the trio as a board member.

‎The restructuring is at a crucial time for Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most successful and widely supported clubs, as they seek stability and renewed ambition both on and off the pitch.

‎In a brief unveiling, club officials expressed confidence in the experience and vision of the new leadership team, signalling a fresh chapter in the Porcupine Warriors’ administration.

‎Supporters will be hoping the new board can provide strategic direction and restore sustained success to a club steeped in domestic and continental history.