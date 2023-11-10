5 hours ago

The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu has launched a project to raise funds for the renovation of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital.

The project "Heal Komfo Anokye was launched at the hospital premises on November 5, 2023.

Addressing the overload of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfour Osei Tutu pleaded with households in the region to support the project by donating Gh 200 per month towards the renovations of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Asantehene aimed at mobilizing not less than 10 million dollars to renovate the 70-year-old hospital.

In his address at the ceremony, the Ashanti bemoans the sorry state of the facility, hence his desire to renovate the facility as part of his legacy project to mark his 25th anniversary since his enstoolment as the King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He wants all residents to make it their sole commitment to support the renovation drive by donating cash periodically to support the agenda.

"I am pleading with each resident and house to be committed to supporting the project. Should every household support the project by donating at least Gh 200 a month, we will successfully renovate the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

"I have built my kingdom with foreigners, so I challenge everyone to support this agenda by donating cash, he pleaded.

This is the hospital serving individuals from 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana, and when we are sick, this will be where we will be receiving health care. We must do well to contribute to the renovation projects, he said.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng