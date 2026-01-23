6 hours ago

Key Ghanaian business players convened at the Manhyia Palace for a meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Wednesday.

The meeting provided a platform for His Majesty to hear them out individually on the current prevailing business climate, their challenges and proposals.

With his moral authority, His Majesty intends to engage the government to address these lingering challenges.

Among them were the founder of Svani Group and co-founder of the Fidelity Bank, Thomas Svanikier, the Group CEO of Rigworld Group, Kofi Amoa-Abban, the founder and CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the CEO of Star Oil, Philip Tieku and the founder of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley.

The private engagement with 11 business moguls took place in Kumasi on January 21, 2026, at the invitation of the King.