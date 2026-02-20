5 hours ago

Grace Asantewaa has been named in the Matchday 9 Ideal XI of the Liga MX Femenil after her dramatic impact off the bench for FC Juárez Femenil last weekend.

The Black Queens midfielder produced a moment of brilliance, scoring a superb free-kick to rescue a point for her side in a tightly contested league encounter. Introduced from the bench, Asantewaa needed little time to make her presence felt, bending her effort beyond the goalkeeper to secure a crucial result for Juárez.

‎Her performance not only underlined her technical quality and composure under pressure but also earned her a place among the standout performers of the round in Mexico’s top-flight women’s league.

For Asantewaa, who remains a key figure for the Black Queens, the recognition is further evidence of her growing influence abroad. As the season gathers momentum, her latest accolade highlights both her individual form and the increasing impact of Ghanaian talent on the global stage.