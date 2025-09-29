7 hours ago

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded 54-year-old Kofi Boakye Frimpong into custody for allegedly posing as a police officer without lawful authority, in violation of Section 237 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Frimpong’s plea was not taken, as police say investigations are still ongoing to determine whether he is, in fact, a dismissed officer.

Presenting the facts, Inspector Henry Nartey Tetteh told the court that the complainants, police officers stationed at the Zenu-Attadeka MTTD, arrested Frimpong on September 17, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m.

The officers reportedly stopped him at the Zenu Star Fuel Station, where he appeared in a black tactical police uniform with the rank badge of a Chief Inspector. Suspicious of his identity, they engaged him in conversation.

Suddenly, Frimpong allegedly jumped onto a motorbike and ordered the rider to speed off.

After a brief chase, the suspect was apprehended and taken to the police station.

Interrogations later revealed that he was a dismissed Chief Inspector who had relocated to Ashaiman but continued to wear the uniform and present himself as a police officer.

The accused has since been charged, with further investigations underway.