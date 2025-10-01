1 hour ago

A devastating fire tore through parts of the Ashaiman Light Industrial Area, popularly known as Fitter Line, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported that it received a distress call at 3:31 a.m. and quickly deployed a team that arrived at the site within seven minutes.

Firefighters battled the blaze and managed to contain it by 4:13 a.m., bring it under control by 4:36 a.m., and fully extinguish it by 6:35 a.m.

In addition to leveling over 100 wooden kiosks, the flames also gutted two shipping containers and badly damaged a Mazda saloon car with registration number GN 6085-22. Swift action from the fire crew, however, saved more than 20 other structures, several containers, and eight vehicles from being consumed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries, even though the area is typically crowded with artisans, mechanics, and traders during the day.

The GNFS has begun investigations to establish the cause of the fire and appealed to residents and business owners to remain calm as inquiries continue.