Allegations of illegal mining have once again thrust senior government officials into the national spotlight, as a political advocacy group, the Ashanti Democrats, has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims implicating three regional ministers in galamsey activities.

The petition, submitted on 19 November 2025, follows statements made by Wendell Nana Yaw Yeboah, Head of Mobilisation at Democracy Hub, during a live radio broadcast on Aluta FM on 18 November 2025.

During the interview, Yeboah directly accused the Ashanti, Eastern, and Western Regional Ministers—Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, and Joseph Nelson—of participating in illegal mining operations within their jurisdictions

While Nana Yaw Yeboah later retracted the comments on social media and issued a public apology, the Ashanti Democrats insist that a full investigation is necessary to establish the facts and safeguard public trust.

At a press briefing in Kumasi, Jerry James Sukah, President of the Ashanti Democrats, described the allegations as “daring and extremely serious,” stressing the potential damage to the reputations of the ministers involved.

He highlighted Dr. Amoakohene, a medical doctor and the Ashanti Regional Minister, as a leader whose integrity and dedication to public service make such accusations particularly harmful.

James Sukah warned against attempts to fabricate claims or spread misinformation, saying the youth of the Ashanti Region would hold culprits accountable.

The petition requests that the CID summon Yeboah, as well as the radio programme host and producer, to provide evidence supporting the original statements.

It argues that, regardless of the retraction, the gravity of the accusations warrants formal scrutiny.

“Whether the allegations were made maliciously or in error, it is essential that the facts be clarified to preserve public trust in our national anti-galamsey efforts,” civil society activist Daniel Sasu Omari, who filed the petition, stated.

All three ministers named in the allegations have denied involvement in illegal mining. Dr. Amoakohene reaffirmed his commitment to the government’s anti-galamsey agenda and described the claims as “false and unfounded.”

Similarly, Rita Awatey, Eastern Regional Minister, denied ever owning a mining concession and reiterated her dedication to protecting the region’s natural resources.

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, echoed these denials, warning that legal action would follow any continued dissemination of unsubstantiated claims.

Previous investigations into similar claims, including one led by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) against NDC officials, stalled after complainants disappeared, leaving the public frustrated.

Unlike that case, the current allegations are connected to an active whistleblower who asserts he possesses supporting evidence, intensifying calls for accountability.