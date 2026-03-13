9 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) has announced the inaugural "Ashanti Kente Week", scheduled to take place from Monday, 23rd March to Tuesday, 31st March 2026.

The week-long celebration, to be held as part of the broader AshantiFest 2026 and the national "Ghana Month" festivities, is designed to promote the region’s rich cultural heritage and celebrate the globally recognised Kente cloth, a profound symbol of identity, craftsmanship, and tradition.

The Council is encouraging all government institutions, corporate organisations, and public service establishments within the Ashanti Region to embrace the initiative by incorporating Kente into their daily attire throughout the week.

Participants are encouraged to be creative, integrating Kente through:



Full Kente outfits.



Subtle accessories, including scarves, ribbons, ties, bow ties, pocket squares, lapel pins, and brooches.



Other items such as headbands, hair accessories, and belts.

Religious institutions, including churches and mosques, have also been invited to encourage their congregations to don a "touch of Kente" during their services throughout the week, with the option to climax their participation on Friday, March 27th; Saturday, March 28th; or Sunday, March 29th, depending on their respective worship schedules.

The celebration will culminate in a grand event on Tuesday, 31st March 2026, at the Kumasi Cultural Centre. Organised in collaboration with the Manhyia Palace, the climax will feature:



Vibrant cultural displays showcasing Ashanti history and traditions.



A traditional food fair.



A music and Jama festival highlighting the musical heritage of the Ashanti people.

"All institutions and citizens are encouraged to participate actively in this celebration as we collectively promote our cultural identity and support local artisans and industry," stated Chief Director Michael Owusu Amoako in the official press release.