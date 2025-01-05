2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Zakaria has been inaugurated as the new Ashanti Regional Chief Imam at a ceremony supervised by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu in Kumasi.

This follows the demise of the former Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun on December 17, last year after leading the Muslim community in the region for 13 years.

Dignitaries from all walks of life, including politicians, religious leaders, and chiefs attended the event which also marked the final funeral rites of the revered Islamic Cleric.

The momentous occasion signified a shift in leadership for Muslims in the Asante Kingdom.

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun died at the age of 74 after a brief illness at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The Muslim community in the Ashanti Region looks to the newly appointed Chief Imam with high expectations.

Beyond his primary duty of leading prayers and providing spiritual guidance, he is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting unity among the diverse Muslim populace in the region.

This unity extends beyond shared beliefs to transcend tribal, sectarian, and political differences, aiming to forge a cohesive community.

It is also the expectation that the new Chief Imam will uphold integrity, impartiality, and fairness in his leadership, thus setting a benchmark for others to emulate.

Sheikh Abass Karaara was also introduced as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam to assist the substantive Imam in the performance of his duties.

The new Chief Imam was presented with a certificate of recognition by the National Chief Imam, symbolising the official approval of his appointment.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and government officials, underscoring the significance of the event.

As the Ashanti Region embraces its new Chief Imam, the community eagerly awaits his positive influence and guidance in the days ahead.