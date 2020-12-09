8 hours ago

The NDC is alleging a bloated figures orchestrated by the NPP with the help of some security agencies, which puts the incumbent President at poll position to win the December 7 election.

Below is the statement

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL NDC PROTESTS

The Ashanti Regional NDC protest the collated figures as announced by the Regional EC which do not reflect the actual figures from the 6,737 polling stations across the Region. The Regional Party has established widespread discrepancies between the EC certified figures and those provided at the polling centres.

In the midst of these electoral injustices, we are appalled by the State Sponsored intimidation targeted at our members across the Region.

We serve notice that we would resist any attempt by the EC to prematurely declare results based on defective figures.

We would update the public on specific polling stations with these defects soon.

Thank You.

Signed,

Kwame Zu

Ashanti Regional Secretary, NDC

09.12.2020