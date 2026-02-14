9 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of Agriculture has taken delivery of 250,083 day-old chicks for distribution under the government’s Nkoko Nketenkete programme. The consignment comprises 137,788 broilers and 112,295 layers.

In addition, the region received 5,581 bags of chick mash to support anchor farmers, who will brood the chicks for four weeks before they are handed over to beneficiaries.

According to Dr David Anambam, Ashanti Regional Director of Agriculture, an initial 200 farmers have each received 50 chicks and two bags of mash. He noted that distribution will be expanded through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to reach more beneficiaries across the region.

The layers are expected to begin laying eggs by April, while the broilers will be ready for consumption within eight weeks. The initiative is aimed at improving household nutrition and reducing Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported frozen chicken, which currently accounts for between 80 and 95 percent of poultry consumption.

Dr Anambam added that veterinary services in 2026 will prioritise animal health, livestock productivity, meat inspection, hygiene and consumer safety to ensure the success of the Nkoko Nketenkete programme while strengthening local poultry production and public health safeguards.