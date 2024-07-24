5 hours ago

After ten days of showcasing exceptional talent, the Elite U15 Girls Championship concluded with the Ashanti Region emerging as the ultimate victor in a thrilling football tournament.

The finals, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, drew significant support from the football industry and the other participating teams.

Goals from Keziah Akua Asantewaa and Franklina Onyinah ensured Ashanti Region remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, overcoming all odds to clinch the title.

Ruth Ayayee from the Ashanti Elite U15 girls team was awarded the overall best player of the competition for her outstanding performance and skill on the field.

Azimpaga Mohammed from the Upper West Elite U15 girls team earned the Goal Queen title, scoring four goals.

Individual accolades included Abdulai Warama Borsu from the Ashanti Elite U15 girls team as the best goalkeeper and Rachael Kuruwaa from the Western Elite U15 girls team as the most promising player.

The Eastern Elite U15 girls team was recognized as the Fair Play team of the tournament for their discipline on and off the pitch.

Additionally, the Director of the Ghanaman Soccer Center, Winnifred Mawudeku, awarded a special recognition to the Eastern and Greater Accra Elite U15 Girls teams for their exemplary behavior and maintaining cleanliness in their camping residence.

The Elite U15 Girls Championship is part of the implementation phase of FIFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS) by the GFA, aimed at identifying and developing the next generation of top football stars.