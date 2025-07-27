4 hours ago

The Ashanti Region has been thrust into national spotlight once again following a harrowing wave of violence that has claimed multiple lives in separate but equally shocking incidents within the past week.

The region, already grappling with insecurity, witnessed a horrifying domestic tragedy, a targeted shooting of a nursing aspirant, and the brutal killing of a traditional chief—sparking widespread fear and prompting intensified security operations.

Father Kills Daughter in Fiery Domestic Dispute

In what residents describe as a “demonic rage”, a 50-year-old farmer from Asuoso Fenaso in the Ashanti Region allegedly set his own home ablaze, killing his 17-year-old daughter in the fire.

The horrifying incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute with his wife, who had denied him sex—a motive many in the community find disturbing and indicative of deep-rooted domestic abuse issues.

Eyewitnesses say the man poured fuel around the house late Friday night and lit the fire while eight people, including his wife and children, were inside.

Seven managed to escape. The teenage girl, who was reportedly asleep at the time, got trapped in the inferno and was burnt to death.

The suspect, after an alleged failed suicide attempt, was lynched by enraged youth in the area who took justice into their own hands before the police could intervene.

The charred body of the girl and the man have since been deposited at the mortuary.

Aspiring Nurse Gunned Down in Denase Shooting

Just a few hours after the Fenaso arson case, another tragedy rocked Denase in the Afigya Kwabre North District.

Armed assailants opened fire on a vehicle on Thursday night, killing two passengers, including Peggy Ayelbassah, a young woman on her way to an interview for admission into a nursing training college in Salaga

The news of her death was confirmed by Member of Parliament for the area, Collins Adomako-Mensah, who shared that Peggy had messaged him just a day before her death, seeking his support.

Her death has struck a particularly painful chord with residents, as it represents a lost future and yet another young life claimed by the growing spate of armed violence.

Three other victims in the attack sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital.

Local leaders and residents believe the shooting was not a random act of robbery but a targeted assassination.

“The style of the shooting clearly suggests the attackers knew who they were after,” said Kwabena Asamoah, Unit Committee Chairman for Denase.

Gunmen Kill Traditional Leader; Ashanti Security Tightened

The violence escalated further with the brazen killing of Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenbge, the respected Kusaase Chief of Asawase, who was gunned down on Tuesday, July 22.

His assassination, alongside another individual, has sent shockwaves throughout Kumasi, triggering immediate and sweeping security interventions by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

In response, police and military forces have rolled out aggressive patrols across Kumasi and its outskirts.

The use of motorbikes—believed to be the attackers’ preferred mode of escape—has been banned in Asawase and neighbouring areas after 7 p.m. REGSEC has also suspended all inter-tribal football competitions and banned the wearing of smocks by motorbike riders, citing that weapons are being concealed in such attire.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, confirmed these measures in an official statement, assuring the public of swift justice.

“These are necessary steps to protect lives and restore calm. The perpetrators will be found and dealt with,” he stressed.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, echoed the Minister’s sentiment and urged residents to remain calm but vigilant.

He also called on the public to share information that may assist in the ongoing investigations.

Rising Tide of Violence: A Regional Crisis

These events are not isolated. The Ashanti Region, often a flashpoint for violent crime, continues to record alarming rates of gun-related homicides.

According to the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, there was a 27% increase in gun deaths in 2024.

Much of this violence is tied to chieftaincy disputes, political vigilantism, organized crime, and easy access to illicit weapons.

Police data suggests over 70% of violent crimes nationwide involve illegal firearms. With reports indicating the use of AK-47 assault rifles in these latest incidents, the call for urgent intervention is louder than ever.

Communities in Ashanti are now demanding a more robust and long-term strategy to address the root causes of this violence—from poverty and lack of education to arms trafficking and weakened law enforcement presence in vulnerable areas.