1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, could not hold back his emotions as he lamented what he described as deliberate acts of sabotage by some government appointees in the region, warning that internal political rivalry was crippling development projects and threatening the unity of the ruling administration.

Speaking emotionally during a press interaction in Kumasi on Monday, October 6, 2025, Dr. Amoakohene said the growing hostility between Members of Parliament (MPs) and District Chief Executives (DCEs) had become a major stumbling block to local governance and the execution of key government initiatives.

He revealed that personal differences and political turf wars between the two categories of local leaders were derailing progress, delaying projects, and creating unnecessary tension in several districts.

“Some of our appointees have turned collaboration into competition. The rivalry and lack of trust among them are killing our collective development efforts,” he said in a trembling voice, visibly frustrated at what he termed “internal sabotage.”

Dr. Amoakohene further explained that in certain assemblies, the strained relationship between MPs and DCEs had even affected the disbursement and management of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

According to him, some DCEs deliberately frustrate projects supported by MPs as a means of “settling political scores,” a development he warned could have grave implications for governance at the grassroots level.

“The rivalry and the fact that they are not on very good terms hinder the approval of the District Assemblies Common Fund meant for MPs. Some use that as a weapon for revenge instead of focusing on service delivery,” he said.

The minister stressed that the breakdown in communication between MPs and DCEs had created confusion over project ownership, leading to duplication of efforts and waste of public resources.

“In some of the districts, because they may not understand each other, they pretend not to be aware of initiatives coming from the assemblies. This kind of attitude is not helping,” he added.

He called for a renewed spirit of cooperation, urging all local government actors to put aside personal differences and work together for the greater good of the Ashanti Region.

“For local governance to work effectively, we must carry along all stakeholders. The people are watching us, and they deserve results, not conflicts,” Dr. Amoakohene appealed.

This is not the first time a regional minister has decried the growing disconnect between MPs and DCEs.

Similar tensions have been reported in the Eastern and Northern Regions, where political infighting has hindered the implementation of flagship government programmes such as the One District, One Factory (1D1F) and the Agenda 111 hospital projects.