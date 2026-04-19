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The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has reaffirmed the importance of alumni involvement in advancing education, during a general meeting of the Osei Tutu Old Boys Association held in Kumasi.

As an alumnus of Osei Tutu Senior High School, the Minister described his participation as deeply personal, noting that the institution played a formative role in his life.

He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to reconnect with fellow old students and contribute to discussions on the school’s future.

Hon. Amoakohene highlighted several ongoing projects funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund, including the construction of two two-storey dormitory blocks and a modern assembly hall.

He explained that these developments are intended to improve accommodation and create a more conducive learning environment for students.

He also stressed that while infrastructure development is crucial, mentorship remains equally important.

He called on fellow alumni to actively support current students by sharing their experiences, providing guidance, and exposing them to opportunities.

According to the Minister, giving back to the school should go beyond financial contributions, extending to leadership and personal engagement with students.

He emphasized that alumni have a duty to help shape the next generation, just as the school helped shape them.

The meeting served as a platform for members of the association to discuss ways to strengthen alumni contributions and support the continued growth of the institution.