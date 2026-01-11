47 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has led a high-level inspection of ongoing infrastructural works at the Prempeh I International Airport, underscoring the government’s commitment to transforming Kumasi into a major aviation and commercial hub.

The inspection was conducted alongside the Board Chairman, Managing Director, and Board Members of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), and focused primarily on the runway expansion project and the wider Airport City development.

The Regional Minister said the projects were critical to strengthening regional and international connectivity while positioning the Ashanti Region as a strategic centre for aviation, logistics, and commerce within Ghana and the sub-region.

“The runway expansion and Airport City development are transformational projects that will unlock significant economic opportunities for Kumasi and the entire Ashanti Region,” the Minister noted.

Beyond the project inspection, the Regional Minister and the GACL delegation held a staff durbar and open forum with airport management and workers.



The engagement provided a platform for staff to share feedback, raise operational concerns, and discuss issues relating to welfare, efficiency, and future growth.

Dr. Amoakohene stated that such engagements were essential for building strong institutions and ensuring sustainable service delivery in the aviation sector.

He further explained that the ongoing developments aligned with the vision of President John Mahama to modernise strategic national infrastructure, expand regional connectivity, and support economic growth under the 24-Hour Economy agenda.

The Regional Minister commended the Board, management, and staff of GACL for their professionalism and dedication to duty, assuring them of government’s continued support.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the timely completion and effective utilisation of the projects for the benefit of the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.

GNA