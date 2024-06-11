24 minutes ago

The administrative and operational offices of the National Identification Authority(NIA) in the Ashanti region have been closed, as an industrial action by staff enters day two.

On a visit, Nhyira News’ Amansankyeame Koobeng observed that, the strike had left the usually congested NIA premises deserted.

The strike, which began on Monday, June 10, 2024, was announced on Sunday by the Public Services Workers Union, citing poor conditions of service and the government’s failure to address negotiation delays and institution-specific allowances.

Several applicants in the Ashanti Region were on Monday stranded and unable to access essential services.

The impact of the strike is being felt at various NIA offices, including the district, Regional, and premium centres, which have ceased operations.

Applicants who have expressed fear the effects of the strike will only worsen with time have appealed to the government and relevant authorities to address the NIA’s concerns promptly.