2 hours ago

Ashantigold Sporting Club have announced their squad to for the trip to Burkina Faso to face Salitas FC in their CAF Confederation Cup clash

The Ghana Premier League outfit face Salitas FC in the second leg tie, aiming to book their ticket for the next stage of the competition.

Ashantigold Sporting Club drew goalless with Salitas FC in the first leg tie at the Lenclay Sports Stadium in Obuasi last weekend.

They will made a stop at Navrongo for their coronavirus test before heading to Burkina Faso, reports indicates.

Below is the squad

Robert Dabou

Mohammed Balou,

Jacob Asiedu

Evans Obeng

Yaw Arnor

Amos Addai

Eric Esso

Michael Enu

Kwame Moses

Roland Amuzu

Mark Agyekum

Hans Kwofie

Atta Kusi

Amos Kofi Nkrumah

David Abagna

Kojo Amoako

Richard Osei Agyemang

Bahiru Abdul

Empem Dacosta…