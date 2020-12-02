Ashantigold Sporting Club have announced their squad to for the trip to Burkina Faso to face Salitas FC in their CAF Confederation Cup clash
The Ghana Premier League outfit face Salitas FC in the second leg tie, aiming to book their ticket for the next stage of the competition.
Ashantigold Sporting Club drew goalless with Salitas FC in the first leg tie at the Lenclay Sports Stadium in Obuasi last weekend.
They will made a stop at Navrongo for their coronavirus test before heading to Burkina Faso, reports indicates.
Below is the squad
Robert Dabou
Mohammed Balou,
Jacob Asiedu
Evans Obeng
Yaw Arnor
Amos Addai
Eric Esso
Michael Enu
Kwame Moses
Roland Amuzu
Mark Agyekum
Hans Kwofie
Atta Kusi
Amos Kofi Nkrumah
David Abagna
Kojo Amoako
Richard Osei Agyemang
Bahiru Abdul
Empem Dacosta…
Comments