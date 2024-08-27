14 hours ago

Some supporters of beleaguered AshantiGold Soccer Club have made a formal appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ease the suspension imposed on their club.

The fans traveled from Obuasi to the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram to present their case to the GFA during the 30th Ordinary Congress.

AshantiGold, former Ghana Premier League champions, have been under suspension since 2023 due to their involvement in a match-fixing scandal during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The suspension followed allegations of match-fixing in a game against Inter Allies, leading to the club's demotion to the lower divisions of Ghana football.

Despite other parties involved in the scandal having their verdicts overturned, AshantiGold's situation remains unresolved, leading to the fans’ plea for the suspension to be lifted.

If the GFA agrees to reverse the suspension, AshantiGold would be eligible to compete in the second division, which was part of their punishment along with dealing with banned officials prior to the suspension.

The fans' appeal highlights their hope for the club's reinstatement and a return to competitive play in Ghanaian football.