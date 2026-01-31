3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side F.C. AshantiGold ’04 have been handed a heavy punishment by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee following crowd trouble during their match against Sekondi Rospak FC.

In a statement, the GFA confirmed that AshantiGold will play their next five home matches behind closed doors with immediate effect. The club has also been fined GHS 30,000, which must be paid within 14 days.

The sanctions stem from AshantiGold’s failure to guarantee the safety of match officials, as well as what the Disciplinary Committee described as unruly behaviour by sections of the club’s supporters during the fixture.

In addition to the ban and fine, the club has received a formal warning, with the GFA making it clear that any future incidents of a similar nature will attract even stiffer sanctions.

The decision underlines the football authorities’ growing concern over crowd misconduct and the safety of referees in domestic competitions. The GFA says it remains committed to protecting match officials and maintaining discipline at league venues.

AshantiGold are yet to issue a public response, but the punishment is likely to have a significant impact on the club, both competitively and financially, as they navigate the remainder of the season without home support.