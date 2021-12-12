59 minutes ago

The struggles of Academy boys WAFA continues unabated as they succumbed to another defeat at their once dreaded Sogakope Park at the hands of AshantiGold SC on Sunday.

WAFA have won just a a single game after seven games in the season with their tattered form not ending anytime soon.

It was their former player Seth Osei who inflicted the defeat with the only goal midway through the first half to give the miners a 1-0 lead in the match day 7 clash.

The home side dominated proceedings for large spells in the first half but were unable to do the most important thing by scoring as the away side sat very deep and played on the counter break.

Striker Justus Torsutsey should have handed the host an early lead but he headed wide when ordinarily he would have buried that chance in the sixth minute of the game.

Sampson Agyapong had a free kick on the edge of the penalty box but sent his kick high and wide.

The home side pressed for the elusive equalizer after recess with a barrage of effforts but AshGold goalkeeper Dennis Votere stood in the away of everything that was thrown at him.

The win takes the miners to 5th on the league table whiles WAFA remain second from the bottom of the league table.