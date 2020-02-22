28 minutes ago

Ashgold striker Shafiu Mumuni is close to a move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj.

The Ashgold captain has been out of the country for some time now in search of a new club.

According to Saddick Adams who had a chat with the player’s agent, talks are going very well with the Romanian side.

Shafiu Mumuni was in the stands to watch Cluj’s Europa League game against Sevilla on Thursday.

The Ashgold striker who was the top scorer in the WAFU tournament in Senegal with four goals and has been on the radar of a lot of clubs having been linked with a move to Algerian side ES Setif.

He was handed a maiden call up to the Black Stars last year by former Ghana coach Kwasi’s Appiah in the Afcon 2021 qualifier double header.