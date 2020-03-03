2 hours ago

AshantiGold goalkeeper Frank Boateng has debunked reports that he and his teammates dabbled in some betting resulting in the team's heavy 6-1 loss to West African Football Academy at Sogakope.

Since the heavy defeat bookmakers have started investigating betting patterns before and after the game to detect If there was any foul play.

Bank-roller of the team Kwaku Frimpong 'Champion' has urged the Bureau of National Investigations to conduct an investigations into the heavy defeat since he smells a rat.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi Fm, the goalkeeper admitted to hearing those rumours but denied ever being involved in such act.

“We have heard of it but I’m completely alien in this betting thing. It’s painful to hear people attach such a shameful act to you. I have no intentions of ever doing that because I know there are consequences in doing that as a player.”

“I don’t know any player who’s into this but if there’s any, he must cease doing that to avoid such disgrace to us.”

“We were shuttled after the game and couldn’t fathom how we could lost by that margin against WAFA.”

“The supporters must still believe in us and keep supporting us,it is during this time that we need them.They should forgive us,we are sorry.” he added.