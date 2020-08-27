1 hour ago

Veteran Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has revealed the club which paid him the highest salary in the domestic league.

The former Ashanti Gold shot-stopper has had a glamorous career between the sticks for both club country.

Fatau Dauda has had two stints with the miners as a goalkeeper the first from 2004 -2013 and returned after a failed sojourn in South Africa from 2014-2016.

He is a league winner with AshantiGold SC, and also kept post for Okwahu United before a sojourn abroad saw him play for South African giants Orlando Pirates and Nigeria’s Enyimba FC.

"The club which paid me the highest amount was Ashgold" he told Accra based Angel FM.

"The first season I signed for them in 2004, they paid me 4,000gh. I actually used that money to build 2 chamber and hall."

"Ashgold is actually a very professional club"

He also had some kind words for often tagged 'bad boy' of the national team Sulley Muntari.

"When I was in the National team, Sulley Muntari made sure that every player that goes for the tournament receives the same amount of money. " he added.