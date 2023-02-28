1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has bemoaned the police’s inaction following his reports of alleged attacks on his life.

This comes after unknown individuals ransacked his office on Monday.

The NDC chairman claims that yesterday’s incident was his third assassination attempt.

He tells Citi News that despite reporting to the police on several occasions, no concrete action has been taken to ensure his safety.

“Last December, I wrote a personal letter to the Regional Police Commander, that I have seen some strange people following me. I haven’t received any reply from them. So I am just trying to put up my own security in my own small way. It’s just appalling. What else can I do, take the law into my own hands?”

He also stated that he is taking steps to inform the party’s executives about the attacks.

Reports available to Citi News disclosed that the incident occurred on the dawn of Monday, February 27, 2023, at his office at Teshie, First Junction in Accra.

According to the displaced staff who work closely with Mr. Ashie Moore, a laptop belonging to the Regional Chairman was stolen, and other properties were vandalized.

An accounts officer at the office, Albert Luterodt said the incident came as a shock to residents in the area and the staff.

Source: citifmonline