11 hours ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will on Sunday, April 12, 2026, continue his tour of the Ashanti Region to express gratitude to voters for the party’s strong performance in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC made notable strides in the region—traditionally considered a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—doubling its parliamentary seats from four to eight for the first time in its history.

The party also improved its presidential showing, with John Dramani Mahama securing over 43,000 additional votes compared to the 2020 elections, while the NPP recorded a drop of more than 429,000 votes.

Dubbed “Phase 2” of the tour, Asiedu Nketia is expected to engage party executives and grassroots supporters, gathering feedback on government performance and outlining the administration’s near-term plans.

The tour begins at Asawase on Sunday, where he will meet supporters at the Aboabo Astro Turf at 4:00 p.m., before continuing across multiple constituencies in the region over the following days.

Key stops include Manso Nkwanta, Bekwai, and Bosomtwe on Monday; Kumawu, Effiduase Asokore, and Asokwa on Tuesday; Atwima Mponua, Old Tafo, and Subin on Wednesday; and a final stretch through Bosome Freho, Asante Akim South, and Ejisu on Thursday.

The tour is part of the NDC’s broader strategy to consolidate its electoral gains in the Ashanti Region while deepening engagement with its grassroots base.