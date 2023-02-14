3 hours ago

The Assemblies of God, Ghana is set to induct into office its new General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 9:00 am at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

New Executive Presbytery Officers of the church will also be outdoored at the event.

Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, who is also the lead Radio Pastor at Citi FM,as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.

Rev. Wengam, 50, is the lead pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra.

He takes over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who was General Superintendent of the church for 12 years.

Rev. Wengam took office on Monday 5th September 2022 at a handing-over ceremony held at the headquarters of the church in Accra.

Source: citifmonline