32 minutes ago

‎Ghanaian forward Mark Assinor continued his impressive scoring form in the Ukrainian Premier League, finding the net once more despite LNZ Cherkasy’s 3-1 defeat to Polissya on Saturday afternoon.

‎Fresh from scoring a brace against Epicentr last weekend, Assinor once again demonstrated his sharp instincts in front of goal, grabbing a consolation strike for LNZ Cherkasy in a difficult away fixture.

‎

‎Although the result did not go in their favour, the Ghanaian striker’s goal served as a bright spot for his side, underlining his growing importance in the team’s attacking setup.

‎

‎The defeat came at the hands of Polissya Zhytomyr in the Ukrainian Premier League, but Assinor’s personal form continues to trend upward.

‎

‎With six league goals to his name this season, the forward is steadily building a reputation as one of the club’s most reliable attacking threats. While LNZ Cherkasy will be eager to return to winning ways, Assinor’s consistency in front of goal offers encouragement as the campaign progresses.