Following the news of his departure, tributes have started coming in for the late Dr. Ato Panford, with Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), commenting on him.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen praised the late Dr. Panford on Facebook, calling him "an astute expert in International Trade and Commerce."

He also said that the late Dr. Hanford distinguished himself as an industrialist having served in both public and private sectors for over 25 years.

Alan Kyerematen who said he had called the late Panford's wife and children upon receiving the sad news to interact with them, also sent his deepest condolences to the family and the people of Shama.

Dr. Panford died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi after a short illness.

He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shama constituency in the Western Region.

He was a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Until his demise, he was the Senior Adviser, Enterprise Audit - AfCFTA National Coordinating Office.

He was 61 years old.