2 hours ago

Cassandra Banda, the first wife of business mogul Alhaji Asuma Banda has reportedly filed for divorce after close to five decades of their union.

A report by mynewsgh.com cited court documents in which Mrs. Banda is seeking the annullment of their marriage with settlement.

She argues in the court papers that she should be awarded 60% of Banda's estate citing the role she played in supporting the now-ailing millionaire from his early days when they met in London.

Cassandra met and married the then 41-year-old Asuma Banda in London in 1974 but she contends that the marriage "has now reached a point of irreconcilable differences after years of alleged philandering by her husband which she largely ignored," the Mynewsgh.com report stated.

Alhaji Asuma Banda has recently been in the news after viral videos of a custody battle around his bedside at the 37 Military Hospital was circulated on social media.

His two sisters subsequently appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former president John Mahama and the National Chief Imam to intervene in the custody issues.

A court has granted custody and care of Banda to his second wife Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda who he married in 1991.

The one-time Anktrak Air CEO turned 89 this year and will clock 90 years by next year June.

Source: Ghanaweb