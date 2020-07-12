3 hours ago

Ghanaian born Portuguese International Asumah Abubakar-Ankra was on the score sheet for his side SC Kriens in the Swiss Challenge League.

The forward bagged his 14th goal of the season when the defeated Chiasso FC 4-2 on Saturday at the Stadio Comunale Riva IV.

He was unplayable and a handful for the defence of the host as he broke the deadlock of the game before Bahadir Yesilcayir doubled the score in the 23rd minute to put the visitors in a comfortable lead.

Chiasso upped the ante after the break and their efforts paid off in the 47th minute as Svajunas Cyzas reduced the deficit.

Goals from Robin Busset and Rrezart Hoxha further extended the lead for SC Kriens with their goals on the 63rd and 70th minutes respectively to make it 4-1.

Sofian Bahloul scored from the spot for Chiasso FC late in the game to make it 4-2 as Kriens held on to the three points.

The player has been a revelation this season scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances in the Swiss Challenge League for his side SC Kriens since joining as a free agent from Dutch side MVV Maastricht.

The 23 year old holds a Portuguese citizenship and has played for the European side at the U-19 level although he is eligible to play for Ghana.